3 Arlington elementary schools placed on lockdown during nearby search for suspect

Speer Elementary, Pope Elementary and Wimbish World Language Academy, were placed on lockdown Wednesday 'out of an abundance of caution,' according to police

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Texas — Three Arlington ISD elementary schools were placed on lockdown at around 3 p.m. Wednesday as police engaged in a search for a suspect nearby.

According to Arlington Police, the call to put Wimbish Elementary, Speer Elementary and Pope Elementary in lockdown was made "out of an abundance of caution" as officers and a Department of Public Safety helicopter searched for a suspect near West Randol Mill Road's intersections with Oakwood Lane and North Fielder Road.

Shortly after the lockdowns were put in place, Arlington ISD said it was in communication with parents to relay information about an eventual school release for students. The lockdowns, Arlington ISD said, involved "all exterior doors [being] locked so no one can enter the building from the outside."

A statement from Arlington ISD said students and staff remained safe throughout the lockouts, and lessons continued as usual.

At around 5:30 p.m., Arlington Police confirmed that all three of the schools had engaged in a "controlled release" of students. Students who ride the bus or are picked up by a parent were released at the expected times, and those who walk who were held on campus and released a later time.

The search came, police say, after officers received a tip that an individual they were looking for was in the area. Arlington Police would not immediately confirm the identity of the suspect they were looking for or why they were being sought.

Police said the search did not present any "active threats" and said the decision to close the nearby elementary schools "was based solely on their proximity to the area."