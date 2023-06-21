29-year Plano police officer loses both legs due to medical complication

Larry Frazier retired from the Plano Police Department in 2009 and then went on to work for Plano ISD as a security specialist until this past March.

PLANO, Texas — A retired Plano police officer who spent 29 years with the department had to have both of his legs amputated this week due to a medical complication.

The Plano Police Department said it is asking the public to keep Larry Frazier and his family in their thoughts and prayers as he recovers.

According to police, Frazier retired from the force in 2009 and then went on to join Plano ISD as a security specialist. He retired from the district back in March of this year.

The department did not go into detail about the medical complication that led to the amputation.

"Throughout his 43 years of public service, Larry touched many lives and made many friends," the department said. "Larry gave his all to the City of Plano because of his love for service and this community."

After his stay in the hospital, Frazier is expected to spend time at a rehabilitation facility, according to an online fundraising campaign set up by family.

The fundraiser will help the family with costs for medical equipment and home renovations that need to be done due to Frazier's life-changing surgery.