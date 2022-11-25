See The Nutcracker, the Eli Young Band, and Pat Green in Dallas: 25 things to do in DFW this weekend

With multiple sports events, comedy shows and concerts going on, there's plenty to do around DFW this weekend.

DALLAS — Many people will be spending time with family during the Thanksgiving holiday, and surely many have travel plans.

There are plenty of things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. We've got festivals and sporting events and concerts.

Here's everything going on this weekend:

Friday:

Just in time for the holidays, Maurice Cohn leads the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in selections from Tchaikovsky’s iconic Nutcracker score. The story of The Nutcracker, loosely based on the E.T.A. Hoffmann fantasy, is the story of a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve and wages a battle against the evil Mouse King.

The miniature overtures, triumphant marches, Russian, Arabian and Chinese dances, and the Waltz of the Flowers will showcase the brilliant sound of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Experience the joy and splendor of this holiday classic as the composer brings the toys and sweets to life in a concert that sounds like sugar and spice and everything nice.

Saturday:

With three No. 1 hits under their belt as well as a Grammy nomination and an Academy of Country Music Award for Song of the Year for their hit “Crazy Girl,” the Eli Young Band approached their second Republic Nashville album, 10,000 Towns, with a sense of confidence and purpose.

“We were genuinely excited about making this new record,” bassist Jon Jones said. “People talk about the sophomore record being really tough to make and in a lot of ways this felt like our sophomore record even though it’s technically our fifth record as a band.”

The Eli Young Band will be performing Saturday, Nov. 26 at 10 p.m. with general admission tickets going for $20.

Sunday:

Christmas is coming early with the Grammy-award-winning duo For King & Country who will be presenting A Drummer Boy Christmas Tour: The 2022 LIVE Experience.