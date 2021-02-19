23 Arlington ISD buildings damaged by winter storm, officials say

Crews are assessing damages at 21 schools and two administration buildings.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Maintenance crews are assessing damages at 21 Arlington ISD schools and two administration buildings, caused by the winter storm.

The district provided video of burst pipes at Nichols Jr. High and flooded floors at one of its administration buildings Thursday.

“They’ve been working day and night, to assess to protect, to start the cleanup process,” Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos said. “A lot of it is flooding and pipes bursting.”

The number one priority is to provide students with a safe learning environment, Cavazos said. Whatever that takes, however long it takes, and whatever form that takes has yet to be decided.

“We’re assessing these buildings,” Cavazos said. “Understanding the amount of damage, and then at what point can we bring them back online.”

Arlington ISD had already canceled both in-person and virtual classes through Friday. Parents around the district are left asking what would happen on Monday.

Cavazos said the district didn’t know as of Thursday afternoon.

“So quite frankly we don’t,” Cavazos said. “We are still assessing our buildings. I can tell you that our priority is the safety.”

Cavazos is asking for patience from Arlington ISD families, which he acknowledges is a lot to ask with parents already facing so much uncertainty in their homes, and their jobs, and out on the roads

“It’s been a rough time for our community, for our families and also for our schools,” Cavazos said. “Our priority is safety, so we’re going to take every step that we need to take to make sure that before we bring into our buildings that they are safe and operable.”

Arlington ISD Schools damaged by winter weather