14,000 runners crossed the finish line during the Dallas Marathon Festival this weekend

Here's who took the top honors in the races during the 2022 BMW Dallas Marathon Festival.

DALLAS — Cloudy skies didn't stop more than 14,000 runners and 150,000 spectators coming out for the 51st annual running of the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival.

“Congratulations to all of our runners who crossed the finish line today in our 51st running,” said Paul Lambert, President of runDallas, the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival’s parent organization, in a statement. “We are excited to welcome runners from all 50 states and 25 countries around the world to experience our first-class event.”

Runners raced through downtown Dallas, neighborhoods, and around White Rock Lake before finishing at Dallas City Hall.

Here are all of the winners for the various races held over the weekend:

Full Marathon

Cameron Beckett, 32, of Little Rock, who finished in first place with a time of 2 hours, 27 minutes and 1 second.

“It’s a really great atmosphere,” Beckett said. “A lot of supportive fans. They put on a great race and it’s fun to run it.”

Megan Taylor, 26, from Cave Springs, Arkansas was the women's first place finisher with a time of 2 hours, 45 minutes and 54 seconds.

“The people lining the streets are so encouraging,” Taylor said. “I saw so many people all around the lake. The lake was really hard, windy, and kind of lonely, but people were encouraging the whole time and that really helped.”

Half Marathon

Carson Vickroy, 29, from Tyler, Texas, came in first place in the men's half marathon with a time of 1 hour, 8 minutes and 24 seconds.

Dallas resident Meredith "Mimi" Smith, 25, took first place in the women's half marathon, finishing in 1 hour, 14 minutes and 51 seconds.

Ultra Marathon (50K)

Frenchman Jeremy Corbe, 27, took first place overall in the 31-mile race with a time of 3 hours, 24 minutes and 9 seconds.

Fort Worth resident Neringa Kauliaite, 39, took first place in the women's category, finishing the race in 3 hours, 42 minutes and 15 seconds.

Heather Sealover, a wheelchair participant, also participated in the weekend series and took first place in Saturday's 10K and Sunday's half marathon.