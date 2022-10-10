22-year-old man arrested in death of girlfriend's baby in Saginaw, police say

Police said the baby's mother was "very cooperative" with investigators and does not face charges.

SAGINAW, Texas — A 22-year-old man has been arrested in the death of his girlfriend's 10-month-old baby in Saginaw, police announced Monday.

Dennilson Alejandro Uk faces a charge of injury to a child-serious bodily injury, according to a Saginaw police news release.

The victim was identified as Kyson Amonte Harris, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

Saginaw police on Oct. 1 were dispatched to Cook Children's hospital in Fort Worth on a report about a 10-month-old boy that was "exhibiting symptoms of possible abuse," the release said.

Police said the incident happened in the 300 block of Asbury Drive.

The baby had internal head trauma and bruises. Doctors placed the child on life support, the release said.

Six days later, on Friday, the baby passed away.

Uk, the boyfriend of the boy's mother, was arrested in the case. He is not related to the child.

Police said the baby's mother was "very cooperative" with investigators and does not face charges.