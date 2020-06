The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the 2700 block of the interstate.

A 22-year-old Crowley man was killed early Sunday morning when his car crashed into a wall on Interstate 35E, Carrollton police said.

He was the only person in the car at the time.

The northbound lanes of the interstate had been closed at the Frankford Road for about four hours after the crash, according to police, while officers worked to investigate the cause of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.