22-year-old arrested in family violence-related shooting, police say

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital and his condition is unknown, police said.

A 39-year-old man was shot by a 22-year-old family member Saturday morning in Dallas, police said.

Takyrous Bell was booked into the Dallas County jail on an aggravated assault, family violence charge.

Police officers responded about 3:30 a.m. to the 4000 block of Myrtle Street where they found the man with gunshot wounds to his lower extremities, police said.

He was taken to a hospital and his condition is unknown, police said.

Witnesses told police that the suspect, Bell, came home acting "erratic," police said. The victim tried to calm him down, but Bell was allegedly acting irate, police said.

The suspect opened fire on the victim and shot multiple times before fleeing the scene, police said.