21-year-old woman accused of crashing into DPD squad car while driving drunk

The two police officers were transported to the hospital and are expected to be OK, according to officials.

A 21-year-old woman is accused of striking two Dallas police officers while driving drunk, officials say.

Around 4 a.m. Wednesday, two officers were helping shut down the freeway after a traffic accident occurred near southbound I-35E at Marvin D Love Freeway.

That’s when police say 21-year-old Dominica Lopez failed to move over for the squad cars and struck one of the vehicles, even though the police car had its lights flashing, according to officials.

Authorities say the squad car rotated counter-clockwise and struck both officers. They were transported to the hospital and are expected to be OK, officials say.

There were two other passengers in the woman’s car during the accident. One suffered a broken nose and the other suffered a broken arm, according to officials. Both were transported to a local hospital.

Detectives say Lopez was found to be under the influence of alcohol during the time of the crash. She was arrested on an intoxication charge, police say.