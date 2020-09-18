20 luxury townhomes, 28-unit condos slated for North Oak Cliff

A new townhome and boutique mid-rise development called Kessler West is headed to North Oak Cliff, minutes from downtown Dallas.

DALLAS — A new townhome and boutique mid-rise development called Kessler West is headed to North Oak Cliff, minutes from downtown Dallas, according to an announcement today by GroundFloor Development.

Dallas-based GroundFloor plans 20 modern townhome units on 2.7 acres facing West Davis Street at North Oak Cliff Boulevard. The developer also plans a 28-unit luxury mid-rise across a small creek from the townhomes.

The townhomes will be built in three phases, the first of which will include seven two-story homes that are currently being framed, said Al Coker, president of Al Coker & Associates, a marketing and sales firm specializing in luxury residential projects.