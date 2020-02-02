Two people were wounded Sunday afternoon at the North East Mall after a suspected robber shot someone while trying to rob them, Hurst police said in a news release.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. in the second level of a parking structure at the mall. Police said one person was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Another person was wounded with shrapnel from a bullet. That person was treated by medics at the scene, police said.

The suspect was located and taken into custody, police said. The police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no longer any threat to the public. An investigation is ongoing.

Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: