CARROLLTON, Texas — Carrollton police took two juvenile suspects into custody after an overnight pursuit, officials say.

Officers say they were in the area of 1700 block of Metrocrest Drive after receiving reports of a tire theft. When they arrived at the scene they say a stolen vehicle sped off.

Police say they tried initiating a traffic stop but that’s when the suspects led officers on a pursuit.

Several law enforcement agencies became involved at this point, including Carrollton police, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, DPS Troopers, and the DPS helicopter.

Investigators say after about 30 miles, the vehicle finally came to a stop at an intersection near Bryan and Pavilion Streets in downtown Dallas.

That’s when a 13-year-old and 15-year-old were taken into custody. Their names have not been released because of their age.

More on WFAA: