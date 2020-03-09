2 teenage girls injured in boat collision at Lake Worth

The first boat did not have power or lights on when it was hit by the second boat, Fort Worth police said.

A 13-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after one boat on Lake Worth Wednesday evening hit another boat, striking the girl, according to the Texas Game Warden.

The first boat did not have power or lights on when it was hit by the second boat, Fort Worth police said. The girl was in front of the boat when it was hit and she was lifted to the hospital in critical condition.

Another teenage girl was also hurt and taken by ambulance to a hospital, the Texas Game Warden said.

Investigators are working to determine was caused the crash.