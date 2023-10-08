Two 19-year-old men injured in Bowie State Homecoming shooting

Classes were canceled Monday following the weekend violence.

BOWIE, Md. — Two 19-year-old men were injured after a shooting on Bowie State University's campus Saturday night during homecoming weekend. According to officials, the shooting was reported to campus police and troopers from the Maryland State Police Department (MSP) around 11:30 p.m.

The shooting happened in the area of Henry Circle near the Center for Business and Graduate Studies. Police said they are not providing the identities of the victims at this point of the investigation, however, the two victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police said one weapon was recovered and they believe there was more than one shooter. Officials also said they have leads on potential suspects, however, they are not providing any additional information on that matter at this time.

Following the shooting, Bowie State University's campus was put into a shelter-in-place and lockdown which was later lifted around 3 a.m., according to officials.

Bowie State University President Aminta Breaux expressed that the shooting was not typical for the campus during Sunday's press conference.

"Our campus community is very much a peaceful community. So, this is not normal for Bowie State University," said Breaux. The university president also said that all classes on Monday, Oct. 9, will be canceled due to the shooting.

This incident comes just days after a shooting at Morgan State University in Baltimore. Five people were shot on campus, forcing the university to call off all homecoming festivities.

Bowie State had invited Morgan State University students to celebrate homecoming with them after the shooting on their campus.

Police said "there is no indication that either victims were students of Bowie State."

During a press conference Sunday morning, officials also said that the victims are not students of Morgan State University.

Maryland State Police's Criminal Enforcement Division is leading the investigation with assistance from troopers of the College Park Barrack and Bowie State Police Department. Officials said Prince George's County police assisted on the scene as well.

The university has scheduled a community meeting on campus at 2 p.m. Monday. School leaders say it's a way for the community to heal as well as reclaim school spirit.

Counselors will also be available on campus for students and staff.

So far no arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact them at 301-860-4688.

Bowie State is the oldest Historically Black College/University in Maryland.

