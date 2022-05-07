Amber Alert canceled for 2 San Antonio-area children

No details were given about the cancellation or the woman believed to have abducted the children.

SCHERTZ, Texas — A statewide Amber Alert was canceled early Saturday for two children who were believed to have been abducted Friday night outside of San Antonio.

The cancellation came a little more than an hour after it was issued for two children in Schertz, Texas.

Authorities did not elaborate on the status of the children or the woman they were looking for.

Certain criteria need to be met in order for law enforcement to issue an Amber Alert for a missing child age 17 or younger.

First, there needs to be a reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction occurred. Additionally, the law enforcement agency believes that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Another criterion is that there is enough descriptive information about the victim and the abduction that would assist in the recovery of the child, such as a vehicle description or license plate number.

As part of the Amber Alert, the child's name and other critical date elements, including the child abduction flag, are entered into the National Crime Information Center.

The Amber Alert system, used in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, was created in 1996. It stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response and was created as a legacy to 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, who was kidnapped while riding her bike in Arlington, Texas, and later murdered.

