FORT WORTH, Texas — A woman was injured in a house fire Thursday afternoon, officials say.

The residential fire occurred just after 12 p.m. near the 600 block of Riverside Drive, according to Fort Worth Fire Department officials.

Two adults were displaced after the incident and one woman was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Fort Worth fire says.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no other injuries were reported, according to authorities.

More on WFAA: