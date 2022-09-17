One plane was found in a field in the area of 95th and Niwot. The second plane was found on the north side of Niwot Road.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Three people are dead after a midair plane collision in Boulder County on Saturday morning.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the collision was first reported at 8:54 a.m. Saturday. The sheriff's office said three people died as a result of the crash.

One of the planes was found in a field in the 10,000 block of Niwot Road, while the other aircraft was discovered in a cluster of trees closer to the 9,700 block of Niwot Road.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the types of aircraft involved were a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos. The Sonex Xenos is a lightweight, aluminum, low-wing, two seat aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash.

Niwot Road and Highway 287 at Niwot Road are closed as Mountain View Fire Rescue and BCSO investigate the crash. The public is asked to stay away from the area.

None of the deceased have been identified. Any witnesses are asked to call Detective Galloway and leave a voicemail at 303-441-4763 or send an email to lgalloway@boulder.org.

No additional information about the crash has been released.

This is a developing situation. 9NEWS has a crew at the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

