2 people shot during robbery in Dallas, police say

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported both victims to a local hospital.

DALLAS — Two people were shot during a robbery Wednesday night in West Dallas, police said.

Officers responded about 11 p.m. to the 4100 block of Norco Street. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported both victims, a man and a woman, to a local hospital.

Police said the shooting appeared to be a robbery gone bad and that the victims did not live where the shooting happened.

Both victims were in surgery early Thursday morning, but an update on their condition was not available.

Police said they were looking for one male suspect.