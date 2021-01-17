2 people killed in Dallas crash, police say

The two people killed were a 49-year-old man and 77-year-old woman, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Webb Chapel Road and the eastbound service road of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

A 49-year-old man and 77-year-old woman were headed north on Webb Chapel Road at the time. As they entered the intersection, police allege a man driving at a high rate of speed on the service road ran a red light and crashed into the left passenger side of their vehicle.

The impact sent the vehicle spinning clockwise before its left passenger side hit the east retaining wall of the service road. Both people inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man driving the other vehicle fled, according to police, but a passenger in his vehicle was held at the scene and taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.