2 people drown on Lake Lewisville during July 4, officials say

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas — Updated at 11:30 a.m. with additional information from officials.
Two people drowned Sunday night while out on Lake Lewisville, officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said.
The two people were thrown from a boat around 8 p.m. near Pilot Knoll Park in Highland Village. Neither was wearing a life jacket, officials said, and they never re-surfaced.
Crews were able to recover their bodies later that night at around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
Game Wardens, Lewisville Fire, troopers, Highland Village police and US Army Corps of Engineers Rangers responded to the scene Sunday.