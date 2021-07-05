2 people drown on Lake Lewisville during July 4, officials say

Crews were able to recover their bodies later in the night.

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas — Updated at 11:30 a.m. with additional information from officials.

Two people drowned Sunday night while out on Lake Lewisville, officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said.

The two people were thrown from a boat around 8 p.m. near Pilot Knoll Park in Highland Village. Neither was wearing a life jacket, officials said, and they never re-surfaced.

Crews were able to recover their bodies later that night at around 12:30 a.m. Monday.