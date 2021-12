Dallas County Sheriff's office says the female driver and male passenger have died.

DALLAS — Two people died in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning after veering off Interstate 30 early, officials said.

It happened about 1 a.m. on westbound I-30 near the Highway 67 exit.

The driver veered off the road, into the embankment and into the bridge support. The driver was pronounced dead and the passenger was taken to the hospital, where he later died.