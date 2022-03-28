2 men shot outside of Uptown Dallas bar Sunday night, police say

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. near the Turkey Dam bar in the 2500 block of McKinney Avenue.

DALLAS — Two men were shot near an Uptown Dallas bar on Sunday night, police said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, and their conditions were unknown early Monday.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. near the Turkey Dam bar in the 2500 block of McKinney Avenue.

Officers working at the bar were responding to someone who had been assaulted when they "heard rapid gunfire nearby," according to a police news release.

The officers found two victims, both men, who had been injured in the shooting. One man had been shot in the leg and the other man was shot in the shoulder, police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took both men to the hospital for treatment.