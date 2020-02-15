DALLAS — Two men were shot Friday night at an apartment complex in Dallas, police say.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred around 11:40 p.m. near the 3100 block of Easter Avenue.

Detectives say, two men, ages 23 and 38, were walking through the apartment complex when someone inside a white vehicle approached the victims and fired gunshots.

Both men were transported to the hospital. Police say one of the victims is expected to survive but the other one is in critical condition.

Detectives did not release a detailed description of the vehicle or any possible suspects.

Officials say the motive is unknown at this time.

