2 men dead after crash in Mountain Creek area, Dallas police say

All lanes of Mountain Creek Parkway were reopened after the crash.

Two people are dead after the car they were in was rear-ended by another vehicle early Thursday in the Mountain Creek area, Dallas police said.

Officers responded to the crash shortly before 1 a.m. in the 3300 block of Mountain Creek Parkway, police say.

According to officials, a vehicle was speeding when it crashed into the back of another vehicle, killing the two occupants inside.

One woman from the speeding vehicle is being questioned by police. The other woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The bridge over Mountain Creek Lake was briefly closed after the crash but reopened before 7 a.m.