LINDALE, Texas — Two Lamar High School teenagers and a woman where killed early Monday morning when the vehicle they were traveling inside collided with a truck parked on the shoulder of IH-20 in Smith County, authorities say.

According to Texas deputies, 36-year-old Chelsey Elizabeth Brewer, of Grand Prairie, was traveling westbound on IH-20 in a Jeep Renegade with the two teens when the vehicle drifted onto the shoulder and struck a parked truck with a semi-trailer at about 4:20 a.m.

Brewer was taken to UT Health Tyler, where she was pronounced dead. The two teens, both 16, were pronounced dead at the scene. A tweet sent out from Lamar High School identified the teens as Faith Whittaker and Jessica Brown.

We are saddened to announce the passing of Faith Whittaker and Jessica Brown in a car accident. They will be missed tremendously. Counselors will be available tomorrow for anyone who wants to speak with them. — Lamar High (@LamarHigh) October 15, 2018

Leslie Johnston Birdow, a spokesman with the Arlington Independent School District, said Whittaker and Brown were both juniors at Lamar High School.

"Faith was involved in sports medicine, and Jessica was in culinary arts," she said.

Thirty-one-year Joseph Allen Battis, of Milton, Fla., who was sleeping inside a sleeper cab connected to the truck, wasn't injured.

Authorities say the truck was parked legally on the shoulder.

An investigation into the crash continues.

