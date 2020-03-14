Two people were killed early Saturday in a head-on collision in Saginaw, police said.

A Toyota Camry traveling north on North Saginaw Boulevard was struck by a GMC Sierra truck traveling the wrong direction, according to police.

The crash occurred around 3:47 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Saginaw Boulevard, near Bailey Boswell Road.

The driver of the GMC was thrown from the vehicle. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in either vehicle, police said.

The drivers of the vehicles have not been publicly identified.

Police said it's unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

