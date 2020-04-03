Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday night in Oak Cliff.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call near the 3600 block of Ledbetter Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two victims with multiple gunshot wounds, according to officials.

Both victims were transported to the hospital, as of Wednesday morning their conditions have not been released.

Witness told detectives a suspect got out of a vehicle and began shooting multiple rounds in the direction of the victims after an argument.

Investigators did not release a description of the possible suspect or vehicle involved in the shooting.

