2 injured in Fort Worth shooting, police say

Witnesses told police that they heard an argument in the area, several gunshots and then saw the victims running down the street, police said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday in Fort Worth, police said.

At around 10 p.m., officers and medical personnel responded to East Ramsey and New York avenues where they found a female and male shot.

Witnesses told police that they heard an argument in the area, several gunshots and then saw the victims running down the street, police said.

Both victims were taken via ambulance to a hospital. The female was shot in the arm but is expected to be OK. The male was shot in the shoulder and is in critical condition.