2 injured after crashing, falling over overpass in Lake Worth, police say

LAKE WORTH, Texas — Two people were injured and taken to an area hospital after police say they crashed and fell off an overpass in Lake Worth.

Lake Worth Police said the crash happened on State Highway 199 at Interstate 820 early Sunday morning. Police posted on social media that a truck was traveling on I-820 and left the roadway, falling off the overpass and landing upside down on SH 199.

A portion of SH 199 was closed for several hours Sunday morning as crews cleaned up the crash. It was fully reopened just after 7:30 a.m.

Two people have been transported to local hospitals in serious condition. Two lanes on WB SH 199 remain closed as crews work to upright the vehicle. Special thanks to @RiverOaksPolice and @sansomparkpd for the assistance! pic.twitter.com/rfpoIMWzHW — Lake Worth Police Department (@LakeWorthPD) April 2, 2023

Lake Worth Police said it was assisted by River Oaks Police and Sansom Park Police.