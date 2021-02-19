Police: 2 Garland men, along with gas generator, found dead inside apartment

Two men, ages 28 and 41, were found dead inside the apartment. Officials believe they may have been exposed to carbon monoxide.

GARLAND, Texas — Garland police are investigating the deaths of two men who they believe may have been exposed to carbon monoxide, officials said.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, Garland first responders went to an apartment in the 200 block of South Barnes Drive after someone reported two unresponsive men inside the unit.

When firefighters went inside the apartment, they pronounced 28-year-old Jose Anguiano Torres and 41-year-old Arnulfo Escalante Lopez dead at the scene. Officials said a gas-powered generator was found inside the residence near where the men were located.

A key to the generator was also found in the "on position," with extension cords connected, but it was out of gas, according to Garland police. People told authorities that they heard a generator running inside the apartment on Wednesday, police said.