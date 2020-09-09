2 Fort Worth firefighters injured while battling flames at vacant house, officials say

One firefighter was transported to the hospital after suffering burns to the left side of his body. Officials said he's expected to be OK.

Two firefighters were injured Wednesday morning while battling a fire at a vacant house in Fort Worth, officials said.

According to a spokesperson with the Fort Worth Fire Department, the incident occurred around 5:15 a.m. near 2881 Milam Street.

Officials said a firefighter yelled, "Mayday" after the roof collapsed on him.

An officer who was inside the vacant house at the time called other firefighters and they were able to get the injured firefighter out, according to the spokesperson.

That firefighter suffered minor injuries, according to officials.

A second firefighter suffered burns to the left side of his body and was transported to the hospital. He is expected to be OK, according to officials.

The spokesperson said a mayday call is very rare for them but that they do train for these types of incidents.

Authorities said the flames have been contained and the cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

#IAMUP Happening Now Two Fort Worth Firefighters injured in an early morning house fire on the city’s east side. One firefighter received burns and was transported to the hospital. The second firefighter had a roof collapse on him. He was pulled to safety by other firefighters. pic.twitter.com/mM3SDoBpWG — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) September 9, 2020