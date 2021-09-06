2 firefighters injured in Dallas apartment fire expected to be OK, officials say

They were struck by falling debris from a balcony that collapsed, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

DALLAS — Two firefighters were injured while trying to put out a fire at an apartment complex in North Dallas Monday afternoon, officials said. The firefighters are expected to be OK, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue units responded to a 911 call for a structure fire at about 4:39 p.m. at the Windridge on the Parkway Apartments at 14350 Dallas Parkway, just off the Dallas North Tollway.

When firefighters got to the two-story apartment building, there was heavy fire coming from a first-floor apartment unit, said DFR Spokesperson Jason Evans. The fire was traveling up towards the balcony of the unit above.

Firefighters deployed handlines and moved in. The fire was extinguished just after 6 p.m.

No residents were injured but two firefighters had non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by falling debris from a balcony that collapsed during suppression efforts, Evans said. They are both expected to be OK.

There were eight apartment units in the building, Evans said. Two units had fire damage while the remaining six units had varying degrees of smoke and water damage.

Residents were displaced as a result of the fire. The American Red Cross was notified to assist with their needs.