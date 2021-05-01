Officials: 4 people killed overnight in 2 separate crashes in Arlington

Arlington Police Chief Al Jones said speeding, lack of vehicle control and impairment were possible factors in both crashes.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Four people were killed in two separate car crashes overnight in Arlington, police said. Chief Al Jones tweeted Saturday morning that "speeding, lack of vehicle control and impairment were possible factors in both crashes."

The first crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of E. Pioneer Parkway. Police said a pickup truck was traveling westbound on Pioneer Parkway when it lost control, left the roadway, and struck a tree in the median.

According to authorities, the impact caused the pickup to roll over which killed a 20-year-old man who was a passenger in the truck.

Officials said the driver, 22-year old Cristian Vazquez, was arrested and faces one count of intoxication manslaughter. Investigators believe Vazquez was impaired at the time of the crash, according to the news release.

The second crash occurred around 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of E. Randol Mill Road. Arlington police said a car was driving westbound on Randol Mill when it lost control.

Officials said the car left the roadway, drove over a curb, and struck a tree on the north side of the road. The impact of the crash damaged the top of the passenger side of the vehicle, police said.

Four people were inside the car at the time of the crash. Three of them were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 26-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Arlington police said.

According to authorities, witnesses said the vehicle was speeding at the time of the crash. Saturday morning, investigators said they haven't ruled out possible impairment of the driver at the time of the crash and the incident remains under investigation.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said it will identify the people who died in both crashes once next of kin have been notified.