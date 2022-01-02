2 dead after reported wrong-way crash in Fort Worth, police say

Police said the crash happened in the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway, just a couple miles from the U.S. 287 and Loop 820 interchange.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two drivers were killed early Sunday after a reported wrong-way crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway in Fort Worth, police said.

Police said they responded to the two-vehicle crash around 2:15 a.m. in the 3700 block of the freeway, just a couple miles from the U.S. 287 and Loop 820 interchange.

According to police, both drivers died at the scene of the crash. They have not yet been identified.