2 dead after reported wrong-way crash in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two drivers were killed early Sunday after a reported wrong-way crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway in Fort Worth, police said.
Police said they responded to the two-vehicle crash around 2:15 a.m. in the 3700 block of the freeway, just a couple miles from the U.S. 287 and Loop 820 interchange.
According to police, both drivers died at the scene of the crash. They have not yet been identified.
Further details on the crash were not immediately released as the investigation continues.