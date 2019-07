Two people — one man and one woman — are dead after a shooting at 9500 Alta Mira Drive near the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, Dallas police said.

Police said they found the two people, both in the 60-70-year-old age range, dead on the scene with gunshot wounds.

Police sources told WFAA that they believe this was a murder-suicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.