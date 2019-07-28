Two people have died following a plane crash at the Gainesville Municipal Airport in Gainesville Sunday afternoon.

Gainesville is about 74 miles north of Dallas and about 10 miles from the Okla.-Texas border.

Two people were onboard the plane when it went down and burned on impact near Runway 18, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said. Yu Qiu, 22, of China was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person, identified as Francesa Norris, was taken to Parkland Hospital and died later that night, according to state troopers.

A twin-engine Piper PA-34 crashed shortly after 4 p.m. while preparing to land at the airport, according to an FAA spokesperson.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

FAA investigators responded to the scene, and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation, the FAA spokesperson said.

