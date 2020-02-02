Two men were pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning after the speeding car they were in crashed into a signal light pole, Grand Prairie police said in a news release.

Police are still investigating the crash, which happened at 11:07 Sunday morning on Belt Line Road at Lone Star Parkway. Police say a 2002 Subaru Impreza was speeding headed northbound on Belt Line Road, possibly racing another vehicle. The Subaru's driver, a 29-year-old man, lost control of the car and hit the light pole.

The car was split in half by the impact and the driver and his 22-year-old passenger, also a man, were both ejected from the car, police said.

They were both pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will release identities for the men once families have been notified. These deaths are Grand Prairie's second and third traffic fatalities this year.

RELATED: 1 dead in Grand Prairie's first traffic fatality of 2020

More on WFAA:

Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.