Two dead in crash involving 18-wheeler on US 287 in Grand Prairie, police say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people have died after an 18-wheeler crashed into multiple vehicles in a traffic-congested area of a highway in Grand Prairie on Monday afternoon, police said.

Police in Grand Prairie said the incident happened on U.S. 287 between FM 661 and Prairie Ridge at around 12 p.m.

According to police, a tractor-trailer was going southbound on the highway when it started approaching traffic congestion that was caused by construction. Police said the driver of the 18-wheeler "failed to control speed" and crashed into three other vehicles.

The drivers of two vehicles that were hit died at the scene, according to police. The occupants of the third vehicle were not injured.

The two victims have not yet been identified.