A dump truck crashed into a passenger train in east Fort Worth on Saturday, killing two people in the truck and sending seven people on the train to the hospital, officials said.

The crash happened shortly after noon near the 12700 block of Calloway Cemetery Road, near Trinity Boulevard and North Collins Street. The dump truck was driving over the railroad crossing when a westbound Trinity Railway Express (TRE) train was passing through, DART spokesman Mark Ball said.

The truck dump truck was badly damaged in the crash and appeared to be burned. The TRE train – which runs from downtown Fort Worth to Dallas and makes several stops along the way – was damaged on its side, where several glass windows on the train were busted.

The two people in the truck died at the scene, MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said. The seven people on the train who were taken to hospitals suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to DART.

Thirty other people were treated and released at the scene, Zavadsky said.

