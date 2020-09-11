Lockdowns lifted at 2 Crowley ISD schools, student taken into custody

North Crowley High School and North Crowley Ninth Grade were placed on lockdown earlier in the day 'out of an abundance of caution,' police say

One student was taken into police custody Monday after posting a shooting threat on social media, which prompted lockdowns at North Crowley High School and North Crowley Ninth Grade. The lockdowns have been lifted.

The district said another student was also identified because of verbally threatening to want to shoot another person.

The students will be disciplined according to the law and the Crowley ISD Code of Conduct, the district said.

The person who made the social media post is in custody, Fort Worth police said.

At 12:13 p.m., officials said the schools were on "lockout," meaning students could move within the buildings and continue their day without leaving the building. Parents were allowed to go to the office to pick up their child.

Earlier in the day, the school was placed on lockdown. Students and staff members were safe in their classrooms while the district and the Fort Worth Police Department investigate, said district spokesperson Anthony Kirchner.

The district and police determined there was no immediate threat, the district said.

Police said that school resource officers were responding to the investigation call at North Crowley High School.

The school lockdown was "out of an abundance of caution," police said.

"Please remind your children that social media is not an appropriate venue for spreading information about school safety and that sharing threats on social media can be a criminal offense," the district said in an email to parents.