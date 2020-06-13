2 bodies recovered from submerged vehicle, Fort Worth police say

Crews recovered two bodies, in which both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people are dead after they lost control of their vehicle which then fell into a pond in Fort Worth, authorities say.

Fort Worth police say around 5 a.m. Saturday, they responded to a single-vehicle accident near Camp Bowie West Blvd and Horseshoe Trail.

Authorities say when they arrived, a vehicle appeared to have lost control and fell in a pond, causing it to become fully submerged.

Crews recovered two bodies, in which both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released the victims’ names at this time.

The incident is under investigation, police say.