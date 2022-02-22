2-22-22 weddings fill up Collin County judge's docket

It was a nonstop carousel of weddings starting at 8:45 in the morning to 6:00 in the evening at Collin County Precinct 1.

MCKINNEY, Texas — Courtrooms are occasionally the setting for quick weddings presided by judges. But you wouldn't know that if you witnessed what happened Tuesday at the Collin County Administration Building. It was a nonstop carousel of weddings starting at 8:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Couples who wanted to get married on 2-22-22 got their wish.

"We learned our lesson from last time. So, we cleared our entire docket for the day," said Judge Paul Raleeh, who is the presiding Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1.

On Tuesday, Judge Raleeh was scheduled to preside over 49 weddings.

"We were trying to make it at 2:22 p.m., apparently that was well taken," said the mother of one bride.

Judge Raleeh had the same message for all the couples who walked into his courtroom, "A good marriage has to be created. It's never being too old to hold hands."

Some of the couples were really into numerology and some simply thought it would be 'cool' to be married on the day.

Several of the men were just excited to have their wedding on a day that can be easily remembered for future anniversaries.