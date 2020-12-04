A man drowned Saturday afternoon in a boating incident, Dallas police say.

Around 1:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to a stock pond on a private property in the 3400 block of S. Belt Line Road.

According to police, two friends took a boat out onto to pond to fish and it capsized. One friend made it back to shore, but the other did not surface.

The Dallas Police Department Dive Team was called to the scene and recovered the body of 19-year-old Alonso Tovar-Rios around 5:30 p.m.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Tovar-Rios’ exact cause of death, but police say there were no signs of foul play.

