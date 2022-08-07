18-year-old killed in shooting at Arlington apartment, police say

Witnesses told investigators a person was handling a shotgun when it went off, striking the victim, according to police.

ARLINGTON, Texas — An 18-year-old has died after he was found with a gunshot wound inside an apartment in Arlington late Saturday evening, police said.

Police said they responded around 11:45 p.m. to a complex in the 800 block of East Sanford Street, near North Collins and East Division streets.

Officers found the victim in a unit, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The victim has not yet been identified.

Police said the 911 caller, who lives in the unit, told investigators he was inside the apartment with the victim and four other people at the time of the incident. The caller said one of the people in the group was handling a shotgun when it went off, striking the victim, according to police.

Several people were detained for questioning as investigators determine the possible criminal charges, police said.

Further information was not immediately released as the investigation continues.