An 18-wheeler flipped over on its side Sunday around 3:50 p.m. in the northbound lanes of State Highway 360 on its way north to take U.S. Highway 183 West in Tarrant County, Fort Worth police said.

The flip cause debris from the truck's trailer to fly over the bridge, police said. The flyover lanes to U.S. 183W are shut down because of the accident. No injuries have been reported.

