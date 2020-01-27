DALLAS — An 18-wheeler driver was stabbed in the leg early Sunday morning after carjackers tried to take the truck, police said.

Around 4:13 a.m., Dallas police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 2100 block of 52nd Street. Police said the driver was stabbed in the right femoral artery in the thigh.

The driver was taken to Baylor Hospital. The driver's condition is unknown. No information is available on suspects, police said.

