17-year-old killed at Garland gas station to be laid to rest; 4th teen injured in shooting has long road to recovery

GARLAND, Texas — With heavy hearts, 17-year-old Rafael Garcia’s family is saying goodbye to him at the Good Shepherd Catholic Parish in Garland.

“He loved playing soccer, he loved playing football,” said Leslie Padilla, the victim’s sister.

Garcia leaves behind nine other siblings. His family said he was working long hours to provide for his elderly parents.

“He would go into my mom’s room just to tell her how much he loved her,” said Padilla.

Garcia, and two other teenagers were shot and killed at the Garland Texaco gas station the day after Christmas.

“His life was just getting started. It’s difficult,” said Padilla.

Rafael Garcia was just 17y/o. He, & 2 other teens were shot & killed the day after Christmas at a Garland gas station.



Garcia had 10siblings. His sister says, Garcia was working to provide for his elderly parents.

Garland police said the suspect, 14-year-old Abel Acosta, is still on the run. There is now a $10,000 reward.

Authorities said his father, 33-year-old Richard Acosta, drove him to the gas station the day of the shooting.

Seconds later, surveillance cameras captured the 14-year-old alleged shooter firing inside of the store. And police said the teen then jumped back in his dad’s truck, and they drove off.

“We’re going day by day to see what’s being solved day by day by the Garland detectives,” said Padilla.

Over at the gas station, a growing memorial.

And for the first time, WFAA is hearing from the 15-year-old taqueria employee who was shot in the chest.

He said he was behind the counter preparing food when the gunfire started.

The teen is living in fear, and didn’t want to be identified.

He's just 15y/o, & moved back here from Mexico 1month ago.



Teen was working at the Garland gas station taqueria when he was shot in the chest. 3other teens died.



His cousin, also an employee was by his side, &called for help.



14y/o alleged shooter hasn't been arrested.



“I didn’t know they were gunshots, until imagined they were gunshots. Then, I took off running,” said the teen in Spanish.

He has 24 stiches across his stomach, and is thankful his cousin was working next to him and called 911.

“She was dialing, and I don’t know what was happening from there. I was only worried about breathing,” said the teen.

The 15-year-old said he just started working at the gas station three days prior to the shooting. He just got back to the country about a month ago.

The Dominguez family set up a GoFundMe account for their 15-year-old cousin. He still has a long road to recovery and is in a lot of pain.