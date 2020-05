Fort Worth detectives say the shooting was not gang-affiliated. No arrests have been made as of Friday morning.

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy remains in the hospital after being injured in a drive-by shooting.

The shooting occurred Thursday near the 4300 block of Thornton Street at the Providence at Marine Creek Apartments.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital after being shot and is expected to survive.

As of Friday morning, the suspect remains at large.

