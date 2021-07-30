17-year-old drowns in Ray Roberts Lake State Park, officials say

The victim, from Pilot Point according to authorities, was found about two hours after someone made a call for help.

PILOT POINT, Texas — A 17-year-old died, Thursday, after apparently drowning in Ray Roberts Lake State Park, officials said.

According to officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the 17-year-old was at the Isle Du Bois unit swim beach with friends when he went under the water's surface and did not come back up.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Wardens and State Park Police responded, along with first responders from Pilot Point, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rangers.

The Lewisville Fire Department said its dive team was also dispatched around 2 p.m. to assist with the call.

Officials said search and rescue crews used SONAR technology to scan the area, officials said. The victim, from Pilot Point according to authorities, was found about two hours later and recovered by Lewisville divers.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.