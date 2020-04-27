x
17-year-old arrested after teen found dead in vehicle, Irving police say

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old who was found inside a vehicle Friday in Irving, police said.

Lucio Anthony Celis, 17, faces a capital murder charge. His bond has not been set.

On Friday, officers responded about 1:20 a.m. to a shots fired call in the 700 block of South Story Road where they later found the 16-year-old male victim. His identity has not been released.

Celis was arrested Saturday.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Irving police at 972-273-1010 and reference case number 20-8506. Tips can also be sent to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

